Dylan Hartley insists he's going nowhere as England step up World Cup preparations
Last Tuesday at Browns Sports Complex in Vilamoura, 12 rugby balls were laid out in front of the 33-man England squad gathered there for a warm-weather Algarve training camp. Each ball represented one test match. The first of them is against Argentina at Twickenham next Saturday. Ball number two is Australia. Three, Samoa. The countdown to the 2019 Rugby World Cup has begun.
By the time ball number 12 has been put to one side, England will have completed a calendar year of test matches, signing off in South Africa next June. Dylan Hartley has every intention of still being involved, still being England captain, still in the mix for the World Cup challenge in Japan.
“I get up every morning hungry to get better and a stay a part of this because I know that if I don’t meet fitness targets, strength targets, flexibility targets, my days could be numbered,” said Hartley. “I am constantly on it. I want to drive this team forward. I just want to be involved with this squad, as a starter or finisher or squad member. To be part of it is huge because the countdown clock is on now.
“The games come thick and fast. We pictured it (the year ahead) by putting 12 balls out. 12 balls, 12 games – a visual picture helps. It is all going to go pretty quickly and then suddenly you are only a year out so we need to make sure we give it our all in these weeks ahead and make the most of it. We can’t miss an opportunity, can’t take out eye off the first ball, Argentina. If we do, it’s all void.”
Hartley has defied critics as well as a pock-marked disciplinary record to keep himself at the heart of this England squad, setting the tone and earning Jones’ backing. A citing for supposedly dangerous conduct was thrown out last week, with Northampton director of rugby, Jim Mallinder, vehement in claiming that Hartley was being judged on reputation and not the deed.
“I’m happy it’s done and I had to trust the process,” said Hartley whose continuous quest for self-advancement extended to him taking back on board the Northampton captaincy in order to hone his leadership skills.
“It was selfish but I wanted to practise the role week in, week out,” said Hartley who believes that he is fitter than he has ever been but that more needs to come from him if he is to continue to serve England first and foremost, fending off the considerable challenge of Jamie George, first-choice for the Lions in all three tests against New Zealand but who has yet to start for England in two years.
Eddie Jones spoke highly also in Portugal this week of the claims of the other hooker in the squad, the uncapped Tom Dunn of Bath.
“It isn’t about Jamie and me, (or Tom),” insisted Hartley. “If he is playing well, and I am playing well, then it is good for the team. We want a competitive edge in the team. I don’t need someone else to be on the Lions tour (George) to motivate me. I have got my own motivation.
“Everyone has got a job to do. I need to improve – get stronger, improve tackle technique, clear-out, ball-carry, improve every day. Everyone has got to be better. We can’t just stay where we are. That is the message ( of this camp). We have got to change our game. We had two tests against them in the summer and they were close tests. We want to be a different England in a week’s time to what Argentina faced (in June).”
It is clear that England are intent on upping as well as changing their game, to be more dynamic as well as more forthright in all that they do. Eddie Jones believes that there is a 20 per cent gap between England and the only team ahead of them in the world rankings, New Zealand
“The gaffer (Jones) doesn’t pluck figures from the air and that figure will have been calculated,” said Hartley. “There is no match for us this weekend so the intensity here (in Portugal) has been high. It is not just about being fit, it is about being rugby-fit.
“You can be big and strong and run hard but it has to be relevant to rugby: getting off the floor, re-loading the short sides, making a tackle then making another tackle. We speak about double efforts. That is fit for purpose. The coaches have given us a clear understanding of what rugby-fit looks like. That is how we train now.”
As they will in Bristol on Monday in a spicy scrummaging session against the Welsh.
“There will be a bit of an edge to it,” promises Hartley.