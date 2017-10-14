Dylan Hartley: I must earn my England place and prove I am better than Jamie George

Northampton hooker Dylan Hartley goes head-to-head with fierce rival Jamie George on Sunday in the Champions Cup insisting there is no guarantee of him staying as England captain for the November Tests – nor any complacency on his part.

George missed Saracens’ 55-24 demolition of the Saints on the opening weekend of the season, making Sunday’s fixture the first time the hookers have faced each other since George started all three Tests for the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand.

With many calling for Eddie Jones to select George for the autumn internationals off the back of his form for the Lions, Hartley’s sole focus for now is on performing strongly for his club.

Hartley said: “I’m an aspiring England player. I’m not an England player. If I play well for my club, as an aspiring England player, then good, I’ll give myself a good shot. Eddie has made it clear that he is not just picking players because of what they have done [before]. It needs to be earned.”

That blank slate according to Hartley also extends to his England captaincy, despite his excellent winning record leading his country, with the 31-year-old taking note of George’s hat-trick for Saracens against Wasps last Sunday.

George has been in impressive form recently and scored a hat-trick last weekend