Dylan Kerr commits future at Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has assured the green army fans that he is in the club to stay.

Several reports have been doing rounds that the Englishman is contemplating taking an exit door from the league champions following frequent interruptions that have led to go-slows and boycotts by the players.

Kerr has told Goal that he is not leaving anytime soon since he has unfinished business at the club.

"No, I am not leaving Gor Mahia. As a matter of fact, I am happy here. Things are going on well, the fans, players management, and chairman have been good to me, why should I leave?

“We have already won the league and our target is to do better in the Champions League, I am not leaving.

Kerr added that his focus right now is to win two of the remaining matches before he starts working on strengthening the squad for next season.

K'Ogalo managed to secure their fourth title in five season and 16th overall after finishing last season without a silverware.