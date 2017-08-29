Dylan Kerr: Gor Mahia should start scoring more goals

K'Ogalo coach Dylan Kerr is satisfied with the number of chances created, but still worried with the conversion rate

Gor Mahia have won five of their latest six matches in the league scoring nine goals in the process and conceding just two.

Coach Dylan Kerr is satisfied with the number of chances created, but still worried with the conversion rate. Kerr is unhappy with the situation and says his side has to learn to take chances.

"I am not impressed with our finishing; we still cannot score as many goals as possible. Our finishing is wanting and it is something we should work on and execute it during our matches. Against Leopards we had our chances, but we did not make use of them.

"With thirteen matches remaining, it is crucial that we get maximum points, and the only way we can do that is by ensuring we get goals."

Gor Mahia are top of the log with 44 points having played one game less.