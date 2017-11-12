Dynamism delights but discipline a concern for England - five key areas for Eddie Jones to focus on

First, the positives. In the absence of Billy Vunipola, Nathan Hughes delivered the best display of his England career, carrying destructively and defending with menace. He also showed a breathtaking skill-set for his try, catching George Ford’s sumptuous cut-out pass in his right hand before switching it to his left as he powered over the line.

Given Vunipola’s recent injury profile, with Hughes England now look to have top-drawer cover. “He did some good things for us,” said Eddie Jones. “With Billy and him at No 8 we’re in a pretty good situation and now we possibly have (Sam) Simmonds who can play there, which is great for us.”

Underhill’s defensive work also stood out, making 19 tackles in total and effecting a number of turnovers, a display reminiscent of Neil Back. His competition with Tom Curry when fit again for the No 7 shirt will be fascinating.

A word too for Alex Lozowski, whose searing break in the build-up to Semesa Rokoduguni’s try lit up Twickenham just as the crowd had began to demonstrate their lack of engagement by switching on the lights of their mobile phones.

Discipline was costly

The concession of 10 penalties by England was not excessive in terms of averages, but Eddie Jones’ foul-mouthed outburst from the coach’s box was indicative of the damage the infringements had on his side’s hopes building momentum and pressure.

There was a period during the first half when England conceded three penalties in quick succession, one each at the scrum, maul and breakdown. And it was no surprise we saw Jones’ passionate reaction, caught on television, when Underhill was penalised for playing the ball on the floor midway through the second half. Thankfully for England, Argentina’s goal-kicking lacked precision.

“I haven’t seen it,” said Jones afterwards of his outburst. “How frustrated? Throwing stuff? That is pretty frustrated. We want to play good rugby. I don’t see any reason why I shouldn’t be frustrated.

“You’re always going to get that when players come from club rugby to international rugby, and with a referee who has a different view of how the tackle should be played, so you just have to get used to it.”

Lack of cohesion

With Owen Farrell rested, Saturday represented a major opportunity for Henry Slade to lay down a midfield marker and translate his impressive club form with Exeter to the international stage.

The unfortunate head injury to Mike Brown also gave Anthony Watson an extended run at full-back. Yet despite some slick distribution and creativity from Ford, overall England’s attacking game lacked cohesion.

Jones pointed to a limited preparation time of four days, but even without Farrell’s towering influence – he was restricted to issuing instructions as a waterboy – we saw none of the attacking brio England served up with such brilliance in the two-Test series victory over Argentina in June.

Slade was twice judged to have fired forward passes, while there was serious doubt about the validity of the try-scoring pass to Rokoduguni.

It has left Jones with a quandary. Slade’s talent is not in doubt. From the perspective of building a squad with three options at every position, he deserves another go against Australia, yet it will be difficult not to recall Farrell.

The breakdown troubles

One of the most exasperating moments of England’s victory came at the death, when Argentina were able to string together 30 phases of play, culminating in a consolation try by Nicolas Sanchez.

England had sprung their bench by then and the result was beyond Argentina, yet the ease at which Los Pumas were able to pick and go and attack the fringes is likely to feature highly in the squad’s review of the game on Monday.

Argentina, too, were often able to slow down the speed of England’s ball to such an extent that their attacking game was hampered by a lack of momentum.

Jones knows that Australia will pose even more awkward questions at the breakdown at Twickenham on Saturday.

“We actually spoke about it (last) week,” said England flanker Chris Robshaw. “How you get momentum, how you get it back. It’s going back to basics, it’s trying to get positive on positive and rescue those situations.

“They attacked us pretty well and we always knew this Argentine side was not just a set-piece team and a kicking side like they potentially were 10 years ago. They challenge you all over the pitch.”

After watching the up tempo Scotland game I’m crunching down the gears to watch England. Eddie Jones agrees. #rugby#England#Scotlandpic.twitter.com/TckQfc1E1u — parkersteve (@parkersteve) November 11, 2017

Scrummage and maul not dominant

The scrummaging contest appeared in many ways to sum up England’s performance. Good enough to close the game out in the final quarter but also leaving many questions unanswered.

Despite the preparation against Wales in Bristol on Monday, England could not secure set-piece dominance, conceding two scrum penalties, while their mauling game and defence was also exposed at times by Argentina, who surprisingly also held the upper hand both in territory and possession.

“We have to improve our own scrum first and foremost,” said England’s man-of-the-match, Mako Vunipola. “It was a mixed bag. We have to make sure it’s consistent to get good ball. Look at ourselves first and it’s always a big challenge, set-piece wise, against the Aussies.”

Expect the England forwards to focus on the mauling game this week.

“The consistency of our maul attack and defence (was a concern) – I don’t think we had an advantage in that area and we need to get an advantage in that area,” said Jones. “Australia scored a try against Wales through a good driving maul.”