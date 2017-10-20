Dynamo Kiev defender Domagoj Vida suffers gruesome head injury in Europa League tie
Dynamo Kiev defender Domagoj Vida suffered a nasty head gash on Thursday evening after a head clash with Young Boys midfielder Moumi Ngamaleu.
The 28-year-old required lengthy medical attention after appearing to be knocked unconscious in the collision.
Both players were left prostrate on the pitch with less than 10 minutes remaining in their Europa League tie in Kiev.
Young Boys players immediately gestured for a medical attention from the sideline after seeing the severity of the incident.
Dynamo's team doctor attempted to stem the flow of blood from Ngamaleu's head wound but the Ukranian was eventually forced to leave the pitch.
Dynamo Kiev remain top of Europa League Group B after hanging on for a 2-2 draw.
The image of Vida leaving the pitch with his shirt completely stained with blood was reminiscent of the famous picture of England's Terry Butcher from 1989.
The incident comes less than 24 hours after Gary Cahill was forced to wear a strange bandage dressing around his head after suffering a chin injury in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Roma.