Dynamo Kiev defender Domagoj Vida suffers gruesome head injury in Europa League tie

Domagoj Vida attempts to stem the flow of blood from his head wound

Dynamo Kiev defender Domagoj Vida suffered a nasty head gash on Thursday evening after a head clash with Young Boys midfielder Moumi Ngamaleu.

The 28-year-old required lengthy medical attention after appearing to be knocked unconscious in the collision.

Both players were left prostrate on the pitch with less than 10 minutes remaining in their Europa League tie in Kiev.

Young Boys players immediately gestured for a medical attention from the sideline after seeing the severity of the incident.

Domagoj Vida is forced to leave the pitch with blood covering his face

A bloodied Domagoj Vida leaves the pitch