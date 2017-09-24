Dzumhur sees off Fognini for history-making ATP triumph

Damir Dzumhur came from behind to inflict a second St Petersburg Open final defeat on Fabio Fognini.

Damir Dzumhur became Bosnia-Herzegovina's first ATP World Tour champion with a three-set victory over Fabio Fognini in the final of the St Petersburg Open.

The unseeded world number 55 came from a set down to prevail 3-6 6-4 6-2 against Fognini, who lost in the showpiece for the second time in five years.

The experienced Italian was on track to avenge his 2012 defeat to Martin Klizan when he took advantage of an early break to snatch the opener.

But Fognini coughed up three double faults in the second set as Dzumhur twice broke to send the match into a deciding set.

Having fallen to Roberto Bautista Agut in his debut final in Winston-Salem last month, Dzumhur showed few nerves this time around as he broke again in the third set and eased to a maiden triumph.

Dzumhur is the seventh first-time champion this year, following Peter Gojowczyk's win at the Moselle Open earlier on Sunday.