Dzumhur wins again in Russia, Berankis eyes swift revenge

Bosnia-Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur beat Ricardas Berankis in the Kremlin Cup final but the Lithuanian will have a chance for swift revenge.

Damir Dzumhur's fruitful time in Russia continued as he secured a second trophy in a month by beating Ricardas Berankis in the Kremlin Cup final.

Sixth seed Dzumhur won his first career title at the St Petersburg Open and has enjoyed another happy return to the country, beating Berankis 6-2 1-6 6-4.

Dzumhur became the first Bosnian to win on the ATP Tour last month and beat fellow countryman Mirza Basic in the semi-finals, with Berankis unable to secure his first career title in just his second final.

He will, however, get a swift shot at revenge as the two players are slated to play each other on Monday in the first round of the Vienna Open.