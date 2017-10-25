EA Sports release special Puskas Award winner Giroud in FIFA 18

The Arsenal striker won the award for the best goal of the year and has been rewarded with a limited edition card in FIFA Ultimate Team

EA Sports have revealed a special edition Olivier Giroud card for FIFA 18 Ultimate Team after the Arsenal striker won the Puskas Award.

The 31-year-old was rewarded for the best goal of the year for his 'scorpion kick' strike against Crystal Palace on January 1.

Giroud beat competition from South African goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke who netted a bicycle kick for Baroka against Orlando Pirates as well as Nemanja Matic's long-range strike for Chelsea against Spurs in the FA Cup.

The France forward's new Ultimate Team card receives an upgrade including an improved shooting score in honour of his impressive achievement.

Giroud's special edition card will be available in FIFA Ultimate Team packs from October 25 to November 1.