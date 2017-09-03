EA Sports reveals new features for FIFA 18 career mode

EA Sports have unveiled a host of new features for the hugely popular career mode in FIFA 18 to make it a more immersive experience.

Like the Journey game mode, Career uses the Frostbite engine to give a more realistic experience when taking control of your favourite club. The transfers system has been overhauled from FIFA 17, letting you now negotiate with players, clubs, managers and agents to secure new contracts and sign superstar players.

FIFA 18 Mourinho More

This new system makes negotiating transfers and purchasing players a more rewarding experience, as you can discuss potential signings with opposition bosses like Jose Mourinho before speaking to the player's agent.

Transfer announcements occur in real-time in the game, featuring billboards, line-up shots and presentation press conferences where your new signing is unveiled to the fans and media. As well as transfers, there are new visual presentations for the Player of the Month award and domestic and continental trophy successes.

Training has also been improved in FIFA 18, with over 15 new skill games available to help you hone your skills and also improve your squad in career mode.

Check out more of the Career Mode features in the video above!