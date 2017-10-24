Eagles Pro Bowler Peters carted off field with leg injury

The Philadelphia Eagles were dealt a blow in the NFL on Monday as Jason Peters suffered a leg injury.

Philadelphia Eagles stalwart Jason Peters suffered a leg injury in the second half of Monday's game against the Washington Redskins.

The Eagles began the second half with a 17-10 lead, but lost one of their offensive stalwarts on the opening series of the third quarter.

Pro Bowl left tackle Peters had his right leg placed in an aircast and was carted off the field after getting injured on the second play from scrimmage.

Peters was blocking Washington linebacker Ryan Anderson when Redskins defensive tackle Ziggy Hood fell into the planted right leg of Peters.

As Peters was carted off, he received a loud ovation from the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field as fans chanted his name.

Peters has been selected to nine Pro Bowls despite going undrafted out of Arkansas in 2004.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai moved from right tackle to left tackle to replace Peters while Lane Johnson entered at right tackle.