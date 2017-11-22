Earl suffers ACL injury as NRL return is put on hold

Sandor Earl, 28, will undergo surgery next week following an innocuous non-contact drill on Tuesday.

Earl was set to make his rugby league comeback with reigning champions the Storm after serving a four-year ban for trafficking performance-enhancing drugs.

However, the 28-year-old outside back and former Canberra Raiders star will undergo surgery next week following an innocuous non-contact drill on Tuesday.

"Everyone at the club is devastated for Sandor. He is understandably shattered at the moment and we will support him in every way on and off the field to assist Sandor's return back to playing," Storm football director Frank Ponissi said on Wednesday.

"While he has only been with the club a short time, he has earned the respect of the coaches and players in the way he has approached training and embraced the standards and values of our club.

"We have no doubt he will approach his rehab with the same impressive attitude."