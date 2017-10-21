AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia to meet early in 2018

With 15 points advantage to their ranks, K’Ogalo, under the tutelage of Briton Dylan Kerr are destined for top finish

It is just a matter of time before the official confirmation of a first Mashemeji Derby between AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia in 2018.

Gor Mahia just needs a point against Ulinzi Stars on Saturday to lift an unprecedented 16th Kenyan Premier League title.

With 15 points advantage to their ranks, K’Ogalo, under the tutelage of Briton Dylan Kerr are clearly destined for a top podium finish.

With the national crown clearly headed to Nyayo National Stadium secretariat, that means Gor Mahia will warm up for their title defence next year with a match against perennial rivals, AFC Leopards during the 2018 KPL Super Cup- a first Mashemeji Derby of the year.

This is after Ingwe beat Kariobangi Sharks to the GOtv Shield title on Friday at Moi Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The two sides met thrice this year, with Gor Mahia winning two of the fixtures.

The last meeting between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards ended in a 1-1 draw during the return leg of the KPL match.