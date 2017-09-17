‘What on earth is this man smoking?’ - Arsenal fans blast Wenger for benching Alexis

Arsene Wenger has decided to start the match against Chelsea without the Chile attacker and Mesut Ozil, prompting outrage on social media

If Arsene Wenger wanted to invite more pressure on himself ahead of Arsenal’s London derby showdown with Chelsea, he certainly has succeeded.

The Gunners boss has made a controversial decision before the match even started, deciding to leave out Alexis Sanchez from his starting XI.

Not surprisingly, Arsenal fans were not happy over the decision, and took to social media to voice their displeasure...

Iwobi over Alexis? What on earth is this man smoking?! — Marissa Thomas (@marissatom16) September 17, 2017

Alexis on the bench for Banter FC — ArsenesChilean (@ArsenesChilean) September 17, 2017