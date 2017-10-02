Eboue's transfer on hold after 'abnormal blood value results' found in medical

The Ivorian was expected to sign for a team in Northern Cyprus but will instead undergo further tests in England

Emmanuel Eboue’s move to Northern Cypriot team Türk Ocağı Limasol is on hold after abnormal blood values were found during his medical, Goal understands.

The 34-year-old former Arsenal and Galatasaray defender, who was punished by FIFA with a year's ban in 2016 after failing to pay his ex-agent €1 million in fees, had been maintaining his fitness in Hungary as he stepped up his search for a new club.

Goal spoke to intermediary Tekin Birinci, who brokered Eboue’s move to Limasol, and he made it clear that no HIV diagnosis has been confirmed yet, contrary to reports in the Turkish media.

"Eboue signed for a club and, as a normal procedure, we took him for a medical to check him out," Birinci told Goal.

"They found abnormal blood values so they didn't issue the licence and we took the decision to send him to England to have medical check-ups there.

former Gunners and GS Emmanuel Eboue signed to Türk Ocağı Limasol pic.twitter.com/isB2WUNpfK — Tekin Birinci (@tekinbirinci) September 29, 2017

"It's wrong to say at this point he has HIV. Turkish news reports are wrong. I made it [Eboue’s situation] clear two days ago. Even if it will be true it shouldn't be published like that."

Eboue has previously admitted being out of football for over a year took its toll on his spirit and, at his lowest point, he even considered suicide.

He told the Telegraph in December last year: "There are times when I stay in my bedroom and don't come out. One, two days in that room. Alone. I lock the door and am just thinking. I spend a lot of my time reading the Bible and will say, 'Emmanuel, why are you doing that? It's no good for your family'.

"My son Mathis is seven and plays for Arsenal's academy. Every time I go there with him people ask me what's going on and it makes it worse. 'Emmanuel, have you retired?' So I have to explain my situation. It makes me more depressed."