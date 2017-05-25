Echiejile expects 'tough challenge' against Corsica

The Super Eagles will be hoping for a good outing against Jean-Michel Cavalli's men, but the defender has hinted his teammates on what to anticipate

Nigeria's Elderson Echiejile is expecting a tough encounter in friday's international friendly against Corsica.

Gernot Rohr's men will face the French island team at the Stade Francois Coty in preparation for next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.

"I know a bit about them when I was here in France. Most of their players play in the Ligue One so I expect a tough challenge from them," Echiejile told theNff.

"We cannot afford to, and will not underrate them."

Echiejile also lauded the healthy competition within the Super Eagles' rank, saying: "The team is improving after every game but there are places in the team the coach thinks to need more competition which to me is a welcome development.

"Every good team needs a good backup and I think that is what has informed the reason for the new faces in the team for these friendlies."