Nigeria national team camp is beginning to bubble ahead of the crucial Fifa World Cup qualifier against Zambia on October 7.

Elderson Echiejile, John Ogu, Dele Ajiboye, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Oghenekaro Etebo and Anthony Nwakaeme are the early birds as more players are expected before dinner.