Ecuador 1 Argentina 3: Magical Messi hat-trick seals World Cup qualification

A three-goal haul from captain Lionel Messi led Argentina to the World Cup following Tuesday's win in Ecuador.

Lionel Messi proved to be Argentina's saviour as his stunning hat-trick secured a 3-1 victory over Ecuador and World Cup qualification for Russia 2018.

Two-time world champions Argentina were in danger of missing the showpiece tournament for the first time since 1970, having dropped to sixth and outside of the qualifying positions following three consecutive draws.

Those fears became real when Ecuador broke the deadlock after just 38 seconds via Romario Ibarra at altitude in Quito on Tuesday.

But Argentina – who reportedly hired a sorcerer to help bring good energy to the team with their World Cup hopes on the line – fought back as captain and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi singlehandedly booked the country's ticket to Russia next year, becoming the first player to score 20 goals in CONMEBOL qualifying in the process.

Messi equalised expertly in the 12th minute after combining with Angel Di Maria and his thunderous effort nine minutes later completed the comeback and ensured Argentina led at the break, before he sealed the great escape with a glorious chip just past the hour-mark.

Like the goalless draw against Peru in Buenos Aires, there was only room for Juventus star Paulo Dybala and Inter captain Mauro Icardi on the bench. Jorge Sampaoli did make two changes, bringing in Eduardo Salvio and Enzo Perez for Alejandro Gomez and Ever Banega.

Ecuador were without Manchester United's Antonio Valencia and Michael Arroyo through suspension following last week's 2-1 loss in Chile. Jefferson Orejuela also dropped out as Pedro Velasco, Francisco Cevallos and Ibarra came into the line-up.

Argentina – who only required a win to claim at least fifth position and a play-off berth against New Zealand – could not have dreamed of a worse start in Quito after conceding in just the 38th second – their fastest goal conceded in World Cup qualifying history.