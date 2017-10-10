Ecuador vs Argentina: Live score updates from World Cup qualifier

11:56PM

11:54PM

With Argentina and Lionel Messi on the brink of missing the World Cup, they are not receiving any sympathy from Brazil.

Five-time champion Brazil qualified six months ago for the finals in Russia, and have been fascinated watching their archrival struggle to join them. Not even an entreaty from Argentina's main sports newspaper Ole saying "I need you" in Portuguese seemed to move the leader of South American World Cup qualifying.

"Qualification to the World Cup is not about one game, it is about a full campaign", Brazil coach Tite said on Monday after being questioned about Argentina's possible absence in Russia.

"Yesterday, we thanked each other because we are already qualified. I can't imagine what it is like for others; they must be having trouble sleeping. (In the end), others will reap what their work sowed."

Striker Gabriel Jesus said: "Everybody knows the skills of Messi and the importance of Argentina. If they are where they are, it's because of what they have done. Of course, you talk about Messi, one of the best players football has ever had. But we have to think only about ourselves."

10:51PM

Preview

Evening all, we'll be bringing you the build-up to tonight's (technically this morning's) game from around midnight BST.

In the meantime, have a read of our preview below.

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli insists his team must keep the faith with their World Cup hopes in the balance.

The two-time world champions and 2014 runners-up face missing out on the tournament for the first time since 1970 ahead of their final qualifying game in Ecuador.

Argentina currently sit sixth in the 10-team South American section, with only the top four countries qualifying for Russia automatically and the fifth-placed side facing a play-off against New Zealand.

However, such is the compact nature of the standings that six nations go into the final round of fixtures still boasting a chance of joining already-qualified Brazil in securing a top-four berth.

Argentina More

Among them are Argentina, who will guarantee their place in next year's finals if they beat already-eliminated Ecuador and other results go their way.

A draw in Quito might even be enough for Lionel Messi and company to claim at least a play-off berth - providing fifth-placed Peru lose at home to fourth-placed Colombia - but Sampaoli is determined for his side to keep their destiny in their own hands.

The former Sevilla boss, who will be without injured midfielder Fernando Gago, said after seeing his side held to a goalless draw at home by Peru: "It's an uncomfortable situation, but qualification still depends on us.

"I'm very confident that if we play with the conviction that we did (against Peru) then we are going to be in the World Cup."

He added: "This is football, sometimes it gives and sometimes it takes away. Sometimes you deserve something but do not win.

Argentina More

"The team is angry but thinking that if they win in Ecuador, they will qualify. There is a conviction that strikes me very much. We will continue searching, as we did with Venezuela and Peru."

While Argentina still have high hopes of reaching the World Cup, opponents Ecuador have nothing to play for but pride at the Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa.

They have lost their last five qualifiers and sacked their coach Gustavo Quinteros last month with caretaker boss Jorge Celico now in charge.

Celico is from Buenos Aires but said possibly toppling his home nation is part of the job.

"Destiny puts things in your path that you don't imagine," he told Argentinian broadcaster TyC Sports.

"I have a big commitment to the people of Ecuador, because I have done my (coaching career) here. I have to be thankful for that and do my best, as is right."