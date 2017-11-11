Ed Clancy returns to Manchester boards with men's team pursuit gold while Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker win Track World Cup Madison

Great Britain claimed two gold medals on the second night of the Track World Cup in Manchester with victories in the men's team pursuit and the women's Madison.

Three-time Olympic champion Ed Clancy, racing on the track this weekend for the first time since the Rio Olympics, teamed up with Steven Burke, Kian Emadi and Oliver Wood to completely dominate their final against Denmark.

They won in an impressive time of three minutes 55.847 seconds, leaving the Danish for dead as they crossed the line 5.688 seconds later.

Earlier, the all-amateur Team KGF – the British national champions – missed out on a bronze medal as they clocked a time of three minutes 58.455, 1.157 seconds behind the French.

Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker won the Madison by two points from the Belgium pair Lotte Kopecky and Jolien D'Hoore, the reigning world champions.

Archibald crossed the line second behind D'Hoore in the last of the eight sprints to concede four points, but the British pair had enough in hand to claim gold after winning five of the first six.