Eddie Hall beats The Mountain from Game of Thrones to make history in World's Strongest Man competition

Eddie Hall has become the first British man in 24 years to be crowned World’s Strongest Man as he beat runner up Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson – better known as The Mountain from TV show Game of Thrones.
Hall, who is nicknamed The Beast – made history by winning the competition in Botswana on Sunday.
The 31-stone strongman came out on top in the squat lift, Viking press and deadlift rounds on the way to winning the title.
Proper well done to @eddiehallWSM on becoming #WorldsStrongestMan!!! #EddieHall you're amazing! #WSM2017 #WSM17 pic.twitter.com/XyUY5BEzhP— Revd Priestl(e)y אדם (@Mustard_Seed1) May 28, 2017
As well as beating The Mountain, who has never won the competition despite finishing as runner up three times and third place a further three times, he also defeated four-time champion Brian Shaw, from the USA.
Shaw finished third in the contest in Gamborone – one place behind Björnsson.
Hall’s daily routine usually includes eating raw steaks on the way to consuming 12,000 calories a day, which he has previously admitted has left him unable to fit into most cars or chairs.