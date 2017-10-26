Eddie Hearn reveals plan for Anthony Joshua to fight abroad in 2018

There are big plans for Anthony Joshua in 2018

Eddie Hearn has revealed he wants Anthony Joshua to fight abroad next year but the boxer says he is happy staying in Britain.

On Saturday Joshua is defending his IBF and WBA heavyweight titles against late replacement Carlos Takam in front of 70,000 fans in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

“We’ve already had approaches from America, Africa, the Middle East and the far east,” Hearn revealed on TalkSPORT. “He’s world heavyweight champion, he’s not British heavyweight champion.”





Hearn says Joshua next fight being abroad is 'inevitable'. Getty More

“When you’re filling stadiums with 90,000 and creating the kinds of atmospheres that we are, sometimes it’s difficult to leave and he doesn’t really want to leave. He wants to stay in Britain but inevitably, 2018 will see a fight abroad.”

Joshua is fighting Cameroon's Takam after Kubrat Pulev pulled out with a strained pectoral muscle. For now, Hearn says the focus is on Saturday before planning the future.