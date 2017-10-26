Eddie Hearn reveals plan for Anthony Joshua to fight abroad in 2018
Eddie Hearn has revealed he wants Anthony Joshua to fight abroad next year but the boxer says he is happy staying in Britain.
On Saturday Joshua is defending his IBF and WBA heavyweight titles against late replacement Carlos Takam in front of 70,000 fans in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.
“We’ve already had approaches from America, Africa, the Middle East and the far east,” Hearn revealed on TalkSPORT. “He’s world heavyweight champion, he’s not British heavyweight champion.”
“When you’re filling stadiums with 90,000 and creating the kinds of atmospheres that we are, sometimes it’s difficult to leave and he doesn’t really want to leave. He wants to stay in Britain but inevitably, 2018 will see a fight abroad.”
Joshua is fighting Cameroon's Takam after Kubrat Pulev pulled out with a strained pectoral muscle. For now, Hearn says the focus is on Saturday before planning the future.
“First and foremost, get the win on Saturday night. Defend the world title and move on," he added. "It’s heavyweight boxing, anything can happen so he’s got to be switched on but he is a global superstar now and the plan is to keep developing his brand and developing his profile and moving into other territories in time.”
Hearn revealed Deontay Wilder, who holds the WBC heavyweight title, and Dilion Whyte, who is also signed on to Hearn’s Matchroom boxing promotion company, are in Joshua’s sights for bouts 2018.
“The plan is for Dilion Whyte is to get him another shot at the world title, we hope he can win a world title and then fight Anthony for all the belts. Dilion’s got a very tough fight against Robert Helenius on Saturday. Wilder is a very exciting fighter, he’s on the agenda for AJ in 2018.
Joshua is expected to extend unbeaten 19-0 record against Takam and Hearn says the British boxer is terrifying in the ring.
“When the switch flicks you get the badest man in the planet. I could not imagine sharing a ring with that man.
“A 20x20 ring with this absolute machine of an individual who’s got speed, who’s got power, and ultimately, has had 19 fights.
“He’s still a baby in the sport, he’s till learning and he’s going to get better and better and better.
“He’s really carrying the torch right now for British boxing and we’re lucky to have him.”