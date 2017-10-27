Eddie Howe bemoans need for 'immediate fix' as he plans for next 20 years at Bournemouth

Eddie Howe has criticised the tendency of clubs to want an “immediate fix” after the latest flurry of managerial sackings in the Premier League.

With Ronald Koeman sacked by Everton on Monday, hot on the heels of Leicester dismissing Craig Shakespeare earlier in October, the Bournemouth boss reiterated that he never likes to see managers sacked, and described how the culture of sackings had made him fear for his own job.

“When you’re on a losing run there are always questions about your future. It makes the profession very delicately poised, at all times. I don’t think it’s good for the profession.”

But he also argued such short-termism actively hindered the progress of certain clubs, provoking managers to take risks in the hope of a quick solution to much bigger problems.

“That’s the danger, with every sacking the mind-set and mentality potentially changes. You could then look for the immediate fix, and that can present your club problems further down the line.”

Howe’s comments come after a tricky early start to the season – the Cherries have won only two of their nine opening games - in which his position has come under some scrutiny.

Such pressure is also not confined to those teams at the foot of the table. Reigning champions Chelsea come to Bournemouth on Saturday with boss Antonio Conte also under pressure, despite last season’s successes.

The solution, for Howe at least, must be keeping faith in a more long term vision of achievement.

“I work as though I’m going to be here for the next 20 years, preparing the team and the club for the future as best as I can, until I’m told differently. I’ve always loved developing young talent, and making that the focus around what we do, while getting results along the way."

