Eddie Howe delighted with Callum Wilson after hat-trick on Bournemouth return
The road to recovery has been long for Callum Wilson, and one that has led all the way to Philadelphia.
After Wilson ruptured his cruciate knee ligament in September 2015 and again in February 2017, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was forced to scour the globe in his search for someone capable of rehabilitating his star striker.
It took him to the East Coast of the United States and to renowned movement specialist Bill Knowles.
“I think that was a really key period for him. Seeking out expertise across the world is something we are open to,” said Howe.
“We want to get the player back in the best possible shape and to minimise the chances of re-injury, which is always heightened if you have suffered an injury in the first place.”
Wilson’s initial injury was cruelly timed, given that the former Coventry striker had made an emphatic start to life in the Premier League, prompting the attention of then England manager, Roy Hodgson.
“I know he was very much on their radar before he got injured and rightly so, because his form in the Championship and in the Premier League to that point, had been good. Callum will be chomping at the bit. He is that kind of guy. He wants to achieve. He is not here to make up the numbers. If he does well for us, then everything else will take care of itself.”
Howe has taken responsibility for the psychological rehabilitation of the 25-year-old, who scored 20 league goals in the season Bournemouth were promoted to the Premier League. “We think he is a special guy and a special player, I think as long as you know that as a player, and that your club are willing to do anything for you, then that can make the period easier for the player,” said Howe.
Wilson’s hat-trick fired his side to their third win in four games, providing breathing space after a disappointing start to the season.
“When you don’t start the season well, you come under pressure and this is a tough league to win a game in, let alone consecutive games,” Howe said. “So, these back-to-back games will give us a huge lift when we needed it. Goal difference is massive and something we looked at in the summer and our defence had to improve. We want to score goals and we want to attack, and hopefully that is a sign things are beginning to change.”