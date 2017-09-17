Eddie Howe praises Ibe’s performance in Bournemouth win

The Cherries boss hailed the winger for his stellar role in ensuring his side rallied from a goal deficit to secure their first win of the season

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has praised Jordon Ibe for his outstanding performance in his side’s 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday night.

The former Liverpool player was introduced as a 65th minute for Ryan Fraser and provided a pair of assists that cancelled Solomon March’s opener in the Vitality Stadium.

Ibe assisted Andrew Surman and Jermain Defoe’s goals that sealed the Cherries' victory over the Seagulls and their first win of the season.

And Howe has commended the 21-year-old for his pleasing performance and hopes he shows more of his outstanding abilities this campaign.

“Tonight [Friday night] was a really good cameo of what Jordon is about. He’s different to everyone we have and he has the ability to beat people.” Howe told club’s website.

“His backheel was a moment of magic and the weight of his pass to Defoe was perfect so it’s really pleasing to see.

“He’s a player of immense promise and it’s easy to underestimate how young he is because he’s been around for a long time. He’s still learning but has the attitude to improve and that’s shown this season where he’s come back a better player.”