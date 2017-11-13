England coach Eddie Jones apologises for expletive-laden outburst
Eddie Jones has apologised for his expletive-laden outburst during England's victory over Argentina and has accepted responsibility for the poor performance.
At one point during the second half at Twickenham on Saturday a television camera in front of the coach's box showed Jones slam down his notebook and mouth "F---, how f------ stupid are we?"
"I'd like to apologise for swearing in public. It's not acceptable so I apologise for that and I'll find a different way to express my frustration in the future," said Jones.
An ugly 21-8 triumph over the Pumas recorded a 20th victory in 21 Tests under Jones but it was among the worst displays of his tenure and the Australian insists he was at fault.
READ MORE: The truth about Neymar’s PSG problems
READ MORE: Win tickets to West Brom v Chelsea
"I thought our effort and application were first class. Argentina are a difficult team, but I obviously didn't coach the team well enough," Jones said.
"It's my fault the team didn't play well so I take full responsibility for that. I just didn't coach them well enough."