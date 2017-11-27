Eddie Jones 'embarrassed' to win World Rugby Coach of the Year as he claims Steve Hansen should have won award
England coach Eddie Jones admitted he was embarrassed to win the World Rugby Coach of the Year award at Sunday night’s gala in Monaco and admitted that New Zealand boss Steve Hansen should have been honoured instead.
After guiding England to 10 wins from 11 matches, a second successive Six Nations title and a world record-equalling 18 consecutive Test victories, Jones was recognised as the best coach of the year, beating his All Blacks rival Hansen and Warren Gatland, who led the British and Irish Lions to a 1-1 series draw in New Zealand in the summer.
But the Australian, who has completed two years in charge of the England side, was quick to praise Hansen and believes that he should have won the award instead given that the All Blacks have been top of the world rankings all year.
“I must admit, I feel a bit embarrassed getting it,” Jones said upon receiving the award. “We're not the number one team in the world. You know, I think Steve Hansen should be up here, but someone has judged it another way.
“We want to be the number one team in the world and until we're the number one team in the world we've got nothing to crow about.”
That resonated through his plan for the trophy which will not be taking station front-and-centre of his mantelpiece at home. “I think my dog will play with it,” he added. But Jones did at least credit the team, which he believes is on the “right track” to meet his grand plan to win the Rugby World Cup in 2019.
“The only reason I took the [England] job is because I thought they had very good players and there was just something a little bit missing,” he said.
“The players have been able to find that by themselves. We're only halfway through the project so we've still got a couple of good years to go.
“We're getting better. We've had some good periods and not so good periods. I think we're on the right track.”
While Hansen missed out on the coach’s award, it was pretty much a clean sweep for New Zealand elsewhere. Beauden Barrett retained the men’s senior award, with the fly-half fending off England pair Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell, Australia full-back Israel Folau and All Blacks teammate Reiko Ioane, who took home the breakthrough player of the year award.
The Black Ferns claimed the Team of the Year award for their triumph at the Women’s World Cup in August, with wing Portia Woodman claiming the women’s senior gong. New Zealand’s Michaela Blyde also won the women’s seven’s player award, though American Perry Baker claimed took the spoils in the men’s category.
Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw was also honoured with a special merit award, along with England’s 2014 Women’s World Cup winner Rachael Burford, and Ireland’s Joy Neville claimed the World Rugby referee of the year after becoming the first female to take charge of a men’s Test match.
Argentina full-back Joaquin Tuculet was rewarded for the try of the year for his score against England in June, with compatriot Eduardo Oderigo winning the award for character of the year.