Eddie Jones claims England will be ready for anything by the 2019 World Cup - even a missile attack from North Korea

Eddie Jones insists England will be ready for anything by the 2019 World Cup: Getty

Eddie Jones is to prepare his England players for every possible scenario at the World Cup - joking that they will even be ready for a missile attack from North Korea.

Jones believes that now the foundations of his reign have been laid while amassing 19 wins from 20 Tests, it is time to begin introducing some "chaos in the house" to force his squad into the next stage of development.

The Australian's own experience of guiding teams through a World Cup, combined with the success achieved by New Zealand during the last two instalments of the tournament, have shaped his view on how to approach the next two years until Japan 2019.

Jones has picked a squad building for two years' time (Getty) More

England's players will be dragged out of their comfort zones in the pursuit of the "depth and adaptability" that will ensure they can meet any challenge in a region that has been made unstable by the unpredictability of North Korea's despotic leader Kim Jong-un.