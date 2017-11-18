Eddie Jones dismisses claim that England were lucky as Australia coach Michael Cheika responds to fans' abuse

Eddie Jones insisted England deserved the record 30-6 victory over Australia even though a number of close calls went in their favour, with the head coach insisting that the referee and television match official made the correct calls because they are the best people to do so.

Referee Ben O’Keeffe and TMO Simon McDowell drew the ire of the Australia head coach, Michael Cheika, after deciding to chalk off a try by Michael Hooper as well as allow one from England wing Elliot Daly. Australia also had a second potential score wiped off due to an obstruction call on Marika Koroibete when the scores were finely poised at 13-6, and England responded by scoring three tries in the final eight minutes, with Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May and Danny Care adding to Elliot Daly’s earlier score.

The three decisions proved crucial, as Hooper’s offside prevented the Wallabies from going ahead on the scoreboard in the first half, before Daly crossed for the game’s opening try after the break after just keeping the ball in-play when if flirted with the touchline.

Cheika was so incensed with the decisions during the match that he was seen leaving the coach’s box to take to the sidelines, getting in a minor altercation with a fan en route, but Jones insisted that England deserved everything that they received on Saturday because the decisions were not made by them, but by the officials.

“Why do we have a referee? Why do we have TMOs?” Jones said. “I don’t understand the question. How were we lucky? They do 10 replays of video and they make a decision. This is the best referee in the world for today, the best guys in the TMO and you’re saying we’re lucky because the decisions went our way. I’m sorry we were lucky.”

Hooper’s try was correctly chalked off after he was caught in an offside position when teammate Tevita Kuridrani kicked the ball forwards. Despite wing Marika Koroibete getting to the ball to hack it onwards and put Hooper back onside, the fact that Hooper had continued his run forwards when in front of Kuridrani meant that under law 11.4 he was still offside. Had he retreated or halted his run, the flanker would have been brought back into play, and O’Keeffe to his credit realised this and awarded a penalty in England’s favour as a result.