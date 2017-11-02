Eddie Jones must stop mind games or he risks harming England's World Cup chances
With the announcement of the 2019 World Cup fixtures yesterday, the clock is now ticking in the countdown to next September in Japan. I also think this represents a critical point in Eddie Jones’s tenure as England head coach.
Up until this moment, his management has been flawless. Nineteen victories out of 20 games tells its own story.
Much of that has to do with his management style in the way he continually shakes everything up and breaks the status quo. It keeps everyone on their toes by lighting a few well placed fires. Just when you think you have got it sorted and things are going well, then you will find yourself getting dropped or being criticised in the press.
We saw that with Kyle Sinckler and Jonathan Joseph getting dropped for the last training camp. That has less to do with their form than with Eddie sending a message. Same with his press conference last week where he suggested – apparently with a straight face – that Courtney Lawes has been off form.
The thing is that I am not convinced this style of management can work in the long term. The mind games, the threats, the little barbs are only believable over a short period of time before players cotton on to it and become impervious to it.
I wonder at stage you become your own worst enemy with it? At what stage do you need to break your own status quo and impose stability?
It is a bit like Jose Mourinho where he comes in, does a phenomenal job for a couple of seasons but then he can’t make it work in the long run.
Players are mentally fragile. Keeping them on their toes is one thing, but you need to foster a degree of trust and support in the long run otherwise they become nervous wrecks.
Likewise when he is saying how great a player is, that’s fine as a short-term pick-me-up but if the player doesn’t reach world-class levels then doubt starts to spread.
Maintaining the status quo in selection does not mean Jones cannot continue to break the status quo in the way England play. So far we have seen England try to play tighter and loose in different matches, but we haven’t seen them do it in the same game. I would love to see them squeeze the life out of a side for 60 minutes and then drop the hammer by playing at an unbelievable pace for the last 20 minutes.
Stability is an underrated quality these days. You are seeing teams chopping and changing far more and now players moving mid-season like Marland Yarde. Incidentally, it is reassuring to see that some old values do still exists with John Kingston showing he will not tolerate a lack of commitment to the team.
Back in my Leicester days, Dean Richards would never ever change a team, particularly a winning team no matter who was not playing. You had to be one of the superstars to get back in after injury and even then you would probably have to do a few reserve games first.
Eddie has rightly used this autumn series as a chance to experiment, even if I am baffled by the omission of Don Armand. Clearly Eddie thinks that Chris Robshaw is a better player. That’s his choice even if 90 per cent of the country disagree.
But at some point he needs to stop twisting and go with the team he thinks will take him through to 2019 and stick by them. No more mind games, no more lighting fires. Of course you need to avoid complacency and keep competition for places, but when you look at every World Cup winning side they have all had a stable XV coming into the tournament.
Maybe this is the time for him to bring in another coach as someone who can be a foil for his ideas – a real pragmatist who mellows the waters slightly. Perhaps a Wayne Smith, who has been around the block, just to help balance things out towards the World Cup.
I think Eddie knows his ability to do what does can only last for so long. He is not a double-term politician, which is why he is adamant that he is walking away in 2019. The question is whether his methods can work through to 2019.
