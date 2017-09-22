Eddie Jones omits four Lions from England's three-day training camp as 18-year-old Marcus Smith is included

Jonathan Joseph is among four British and Irish Lions omitted from England's squad for their three-day training camp in Oxford, although 10 who went on the tour of New Zealand are included.

George Kruis, Kyle Sinckler and James Haskell have all been left out of the 33-man group that will gather on Sunday, along with Joseph, despite being part of Warren Gatland's squad to face the All Blacks this summer.

Denny Solomona and the injured Manu Tuilagi are both absent after being reprimanded for a late night drinking session during the last England camp and there is still no place for in-form Bath wing Semesa Rokoduguni.

Harlequins' 18-year-old fly-half Marcus Smith is the headline inclusion in the squad for the final get together before autumn internationals against Samoa, Australia and Argentina - which Jones claims is the "most important" game of the year.

“This camp in Oxford is a really positive opportunity for the group to come back together and sharpen our focus and preparation ahead of our first match against Argentina,” said Jones.

“This is our most important game this year and we want the players to come away from camp having trained well with a clear plan of how we want to play and win against the Pumas."

England 33-man squad for Oxford training camp:

Forwards: D Cole (Leicester Tigers), T Curry (Sale Sharks), T Dunn (Bath Rugby), C Ewels (Bath Rugby), E Genge (Leicester Tigers), J George (Saracens), D Hartley (Northampton Saints), N Hughes (Wasps), N Isiekwe (Saracens), M Itoje (Saracens), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), J Marler (Harlequins), C Robshaw (Harlequins), S Underhill (Bath Rugby), H Williams (Exeter Chiefs), B Vunipola (Saracens), M Vunipola (Saracens).

Backs: M Brown (Harlequins), D Care (Harlequins), E Daly (Wasps), O Farrell (Saracens), G Ford (Leicester Tigers), P Francis (Northampton Saints), A Lozowski (Saracens), J May (Leicester Tigers), J Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), M Smith (Harlequins), B Te'o (Worcester Warriors), A Watson (Bath Rugby), M Yarde (Harlequins), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers).