Eddie Jones right to only rest two Lions for England's clash with Argentina - these players are competitive beasts

No Owen Farrell, no Maro Itoje - finally, a gesture towards player welfare. There was a point when it looked as if Eddie Jones might go the whole hog and rest all his front-line Lions players, be it hooker Jamie George or wings/full-backs Elliot Daly and Anthony Watson. That would have been a step too far. After all, players are competitive beasts and would only sit out a Test match in extreme circumstances.

There will be no bleats from any of those on the sidelines for Saturday’s game against Argentina at Twickenham about the match fee of £22,000 that has been forsaken, nor should there be any gripes from the crowd, many of whom have paid in excess of £100 for a ticket, that they are somehow being short-changed by not seeing a full complement of international stars out there. That hard-done-by feeling might be prevalent at Wembley. It will not be true at Twickenham.

Rugby followers are well aware of the on-going issues regarding player welfare. Mind you, you might have feared for Eddie Jones’ welfare when he broke the news to Farrell. The Saracen doesn’t take kindly to missing out on a warm-up game of touch rugby let alone a Test match against the Pumas.

Eddie Jones drills the England forwards