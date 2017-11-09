Eddie Jones right to only rest two Lions for England's clash with Argentina - these players are competitive beasts
No Owen Farrell, no Maro Itoje - finally, a gesture towards player welfare. There was a point when it looked as if Eddie Jones might go the whole hog and rest all his front-line Lions players, be it hooker Jamie George or wings/full-backs Elliot Daly and Anthony Watson. That would have been a step too far. After all, players are competitive beasts and would only sit out a Test match in extreme circumstances.
There will be no bleats from any of those on the sidelines for Saturday’s game against Argentina at Twickenham about the match fee of £22,000 that has been forsaken, nor should there be any gripes from the crowd, many of whom have paid in excess of £100 for a ticket, that they are somehow being short-changed by not seeing a full complement of international stars out there. That hard-done-by feeling might be prevalent at Wembley. It will not be true at Twickenham.
Rugby followers are well aware of the on-going issues regarding player welfare. Mind you, you might have feared for Eddie Jones’ welfare when he broke the news to Farrell. The Saracen doesn’t take kindly to missing out on a warm-up game of touch rugby let alone a Test match against the Pumas.
This may not be the most demanding autumn schedule in front of England, with only three Tests, but there is a principle as well as a practical reality at stake. Argentina may well be under-performing when set against the standards of a couple of years ago but they are still a top-ranking outfit, plying their trade in the toughest environment of all in the Rugby Championship. England, too, may well have won the series, 2-0, there in June, despite blooding 11 new caps, but Argentina will not come to Twickenham with anything other than a plausible sense of victory present in their own minds.
Jones’ selection had to reflect that reality. And it does. There is a mix of the tried and very trusted in Dylan Hartley as captain, with Harlequins teammates Mike Brown and Chris Robshaw there too, while the likes of Mako Vunipola and Dan Cole will be charged with meeting the usual fierce Puma challenge at the scrum.
Vunipola will presumably get his break later in the autumn. The young, thrusting props, Ellis Genge and Harry Williams, are held back for service from the bench. You don’t take an Argentina scrum lightly.
Or the threat all over the field. It is a big occasion for Henry Slade, who is in the No 12 shirt in the absence of Farrell. Slade impressed during the tour to Argentina but as an outside centre. The layered Exeter Chiefs player has spent a lot of time in the No 13 shirt but this is an opportunity to show that he is a true Test player no matter where he is picked.
England XV: M Brown (Harlequins); A Watson (Bath), J Joseph (Bath), H Slade (Exeter), E Daly (Wasps); G Ford (Leicester), B Youngs (Leicester); M Vunipola (Saracens), D Hartley (Northampton, capt), D Cole (Leicester), C Lawes (Northampton), G Kruis (Saracens), C Robshaw (Harlequins), S Underhill (Bath), N Hughes (Wasps).
Replacements: J George (Saracens), E Genge (Leicester), H Williams (Exeter), J Launchbury (Wasps), T Curry (Sale), D Care (Harlequins), A Lozowski (Saracens), S Rokoduguni (Bath).