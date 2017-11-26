Eddie Jones says England 'don’t need to be at our best until the seventh game of the World Cup'

Eddie Jones has a terrible memory for dates. He was unaware that last Monday marked the two-year anniversary of his appointment as England head coach. He also claims to rely upon his wife to remember their wedding anniversary.

There are, however, two dates which are seared into his brain: September 22, 2019, when England play their opening game of the World Cup against Tonga, and the final six weeks later on November 2 when he hopes to be able to jet off into the Caribbean sunset.

By that point he believes England will be a “bloody good” side. At the moment, they are merely a “good side”, albeit one with a 95.6 per cent winning record under Jones after their 48-14 victory against Samoa completed another autumn clean sweep. Until they make that transition, Jones refuses to draw satisfaction from his considerable achievements. “I’m never happy. Never happy. Never happy. Because we want to get better.”

Never happy but not alarmed that England’s excellence has been limited to thrilling patches, like in the final quarter against Samoa in which they scored four of their seven tries, rather than sustained periods. The complete performance can wait until November 2, 2019.

“We don’t need to be at our best until the seventh game of the World Cup,” Jones said. “We need to be sharp at the first game of the World Cup. You have got to remember, everything we do is geared towards the first game of the World Cup.

Eddie Jones wants England to peak at the World Cup in two years' time Credit: Getty Images More