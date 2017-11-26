Eddie Jones says England 'don’t need to be at our best until the seventh game of the World Cup'
Eddie Jones has a terrible memory for dates. He was unaware that last Monday marked the two-year anniversary of his appointment as England head coach. He also claims to rely upon his wife to remember their wedding anniversary.
There are, however, two dates which are seared into his brain: September 22, 2019, when England play their opening game of the World Cup against Tonga, and the final six weeks later on November 2 when he hopes to be able to jet off into the Caribbean sunset.
By that point he believes England will be a “bloody good” side. At the moment, they are merely a “good side”, albeit one with a 95.6 per cent winning record under Jones after their 48-14 victory against Samoa completed another autumn clean sweep. Until they make that transition, Jones refuses to draw satisfaction from his considerable achievements. “I’m never happy. Never happy. Never happy. Because we want to get better.”
Never happy but not alarmed that England’s excellence has been limited to thrilling patches, like in the final quarter against Samoa in which they scored four of their seven tries, rather than sustained periods. The complete performance can wait until November 2, 2019.
“We don’t need to be at our best until the seventh game of the World Cup,” Jones said. “We need to be sharp at the first game of the World Cup. You have got to remember, everything we do is geared towards the first game of the World Cup.
“Having experienced it with South Africa in 2007, they lost three of their four Tri-Nations games before the World Cup and then they had an unbelievably good preparation and were at their best for the World Cup. The only time you need to be at your best is at the World Cup.”
Until then Jones’ purpose is to keep fine-tuning the selection of the eventual 31-man squad. This autumn series has been a useful exercise in that regard. Against Samoa hooker Jamie George had a hand in two tries and proved the world does not end if he is an England starter. Alex Lozowski flourished as a playmaker and Henry Slade seemed far more comfortable at outside centre.
Not everything was a success. Ellis Genge and Charlie Ewels failed to advance their individual causes. The back row of Maro Itoje, Chris Robshaw and Sam Simmonds were busy but bossed at the breakdown by the Samoans. Indeed Jones seems happier that not every one of his combinations clicked. “You don't want to find these things out in the 60th minute of the game against Tonga in Kobe, that some players aren't up to it,” Jones said. “My job is selection and that’s all I do. All the coaching is done by the players and the other coaches. All I’ve got to do is select and that’s the job I’ve got to do. If I’m not down that road then the RFU should sack me.”
In Jones’ head there are eight spots that have yet to be nailed down. His aim is for there to be at least three quality players at his disposal in each position. Tighthead prop, where Exeter’s Harry Williams went well in the absence of the suspended Kyle Sinckler, and scrum half remain areas of concerns.
“Tighthead we don’t have three guys,” Jones said. “We don't know whether Sinckler will come back or what condition he's going to be in. He has to prove himself. Loosehead we are going okay, hooker okay, locks we’re good. Seven: Robbo (Chris Robshaw) showed enough to be third option at seven. No 8: Simmonds has come up to be this-choice there. Half-backs we still need to find a third choice. Ten: we are going pretty well…there are not too many (problems).”
For all the variables and permutations, there are a few constants to Jones’ thinking. A year ago, Elliot Daly had just started his first matches under Jones. Now he has become a permanent fixture, even if that is on the wing rather than outside centre where he is employed for Wasps. Whatever number on his back, he is England’s most potent backline weapon as he demonstrated with his second try as he stepped past five Samoan defenders.
“There’s no reason why he can’t get better now,” Jones said. “He can get quicker, he can get stronger, he can get better conditioned than he is, and he will.”