Eddie Jones tells England to be ready for bad sushi and North Korean missiles at 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan

'We want the players to be uncomfortable for the next two years, so that when they get to the World Cup they will be prepared for anything' - PA

Eddie Jones has pledged to create “chaos in the house” as he prepares his squad to face every eventuality in the build-up to the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The England head coach signalled that the process had begun with the announcement of his 34-man squad for November’s Old Mutual Wealth series of Tests. Jones believes that England are still “20 per cent” behind New Zealand in terms of fitness and adaptability, a deficit that he intends to address with renewed prominence at the week-long training camp that begins in Portugal on Sunday.

There is no place for Lions flanker James Haskell, as back-rowers such as Exeter’s uncapped 22-year-old Sam Simmonds, alongside Bath’s Sam Underhill and Tom Curry, of Sale, make their mark.

There is a recall, though, for Sale’s Denny Solomona, although he has been issued with a final warning as to the curfew-breaking drinking excess that led to him being turfed out of the training squad in August. All of them can expect to be exposed to a regime tailored to making them deal with the unexpected.

“We want the players to be uncomfortable for the next two years, so that when they get to the World Cup they will be prepared for anything,” said Jones.

“Prepared for North Korea to fire a missile, prepared for an earthquake, for bad sushi, for bad refereeing. It doesn’t matter what happens, they will be ready for it. We need to make the team more uncomfortable, not have everything nice and rosy but have a bit of chaos in the house. Every time we come together now it’s about building towards the World Cup.”

There is less than 2 years to go until the Rugby World Cup 2019 kicks off Credit: Reuters More