Eddie Jones warns England there is no excuse for failure at Japan Rugby World Cup after 'ideal' match schedule

Eddie Jones has admitted that England have “no excuses” in their bid to win the 2019 World Cup in Japan after being handed the “ideal” match schedule for the tournament.

England will open their campaign with a four-day turnaround between their opening two games against Tonga (Sept 22) and USA (Sept 26) and will need to travel 1,000 miles between the two venues of Sapporo and Kobe.

However, Jones’ side will then benefit from extended preparation time against tier one nations Argentina and France for the defining matches of Pool C.

England face Argentina in Tokyo on Oct 5 before finishing their opening-round commitments against France in Yokohama - the venue for the tournament's final on Oct 12.

If England top the pool they will then face a quarter-final against the runner-up in Pool D, which features Australia, Wales, Georgia, Fiji and the America 2 qualifier.

Despite the challenge of opening their World Cup campaign by playing two games in the space of four days, Jones declared himself to be delighted at both the match schedule and venues.

