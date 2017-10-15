Eddie Jones watches on as Semesa Rokoduguni inspires Bath - 'I think Eddie will be happy with what he saw'

Eddie Jones watched this one from the West Stand and while the England head coach did not get to see too much from Bath in attack, with just the two tries against their Italian visitors, he may have enjoyed what he saw in defence as he ponders his team selections for the autumn international series.

A 23-0 win off 34 per cent possession implies a fair amount of defending, and Bath were simply magnificent in this department with Todd Blackadder, their director of rugby, singling out Jonathan Joseph for special mention afterwards.

“I thought JJ was exceptional, I really did,” the New Zealander said. “The work he did in defence and the times he had it in attack. I thought he was outstanding today.

“Ant [Anthony Watson] didn’t get many opportunities but he did his job well. I think Eddie will be happy with what he saw.”

Bath's defensive efforts earned praise Credit: GETTY IMAGES