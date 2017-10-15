Eddie Jones watches on as Semesa Rokoduguni inspires Bath - 'I think Eddie will be happy with what he saw'
Eddie Jones watched this one from the West Stand and while the England head coach did not get to see too much from Bath in attack, with just the two tries against their Italian visitors, he may have enjoyed what he saw in defence as he ponders his team selections for the autumn international series.
A 23-0 win off 34 per cent possession implies a fair amount of defending, and Bath were simply magnificent in this department with Todd Blackadder, their director of rugby, singling out Jonathan Joseph for special mention afterwards.
“I thought JJ was exceptional, I really did,” the New Zealander said. “The work he did in defence and the times he had it in attack. I thought he was outstanding today.
“Ant [Anthony Watson] didn’t get many opportunities but he did his job well. I think Eddie will be happy with what he saw.”
It was a third member of the Bath back division who provided the abiding memory of the game, however. Semesa Rokoduguni’s wonder tackle on opposite man Tommaso Benvenuti, knocking the ball out of the Italian’s hands as he dived for the corner, was a game-changing moment.
At that stage of the game, towards the end of the first half, Bath were just 6-0 to the good and had been camped on their own try-line for 20 minutes. Treviso were putting them under intolerable pressure at the set-piece, a succession of scrum resets eventually seeing Nick Auterac sent to the bin.
Kieran Crowley, Treviso’s coach, later suggested that referee Mike Adamson ought to have awarded a penalty try - a view Blackadder had some sympathy with.
Somehow, though, Bath held on and Rokoduguni’s moment of magic flipped the game on its head. The hosts promptly went up the other end and scored off a brilliant move involving Rokoduguni, Chris Cook and, finally, Zach Mercer.
Bath scored a second late on, through Aled Brew, but it was that tackle from Rokoduguni that proved decisive. Food for thought for Jones, who famously dropped the Fijian despite a man-of-the-match performance against his home country at Twickenham last autumn, saying he still needed to “fix things in his game”.
Blackadder admitted he was happy with the win, denying that Bath should have been more cavalier in attack and gone for a bonus point. “I think it’s really dangerous mindset looking for four tries,” he said. “Because they’re a team who could have rolled us today. You’ve just got to win your games. I don’t think any team... well, you’re going to be really struggling to walk away with a bonus point against that outfit.”
With Freddie Burns suspended and Rhys Priestland injured, Blackadder handed 25-year-old fly-half Josh Lewis a full debut on Saturday and the Welshman responded with a measured performance.
Priestland should be back for Bath’s second Champions Cup fixture at Scarlets on Friday but Lewis said he hoped he had given Blackadder something to think about. “I kicked the ball out on the full off a 22m restart but I thought I was pretty solid,” Lewis said. “We’ll have to see what the coaches say [about Friday]. Obviously with Rhys a Wales international, he’ll probably start if he’s fit. But I’ll bide my time. I’m not here to be third choice”