Eddie Jones on why Marcus Smith isn’t the next Jonny Wilkinson yet but could be by the 2019 World Cup

Eddie Jones says he is happy with England’s preparations for the next World Cup, but has just one wish ahead of 2019: for a player with X-factor to emerge from nowhere, a bolt from the blue to transform England into the best team in world rugby.

One such player, he suggested, could be Marcus Smith – the prodigious Harlequins fly-half called up for England’s training camp in Oxford next week.

Speaking at the announcement for that squad at Twickenham on Friday, Jones agreed Smith has all the potential to become a top player, but was then quick to dampen the high expectations that have surrounded the 18-year-old since he suddenly burst onto the scene this season.

“If you read the newspapers now he’s the next Jonny Wilkinson,” Jones said. “But he hasn’t done anything yet. He’s definitely worth looking at, bringing forward and seeing how we go.”

Like almost all areas of his squad, the England head coach is now blessed with an embarrassment of riches at fly-half and Smith, Jones insists, must learn the ropes before he can be considered anywhere near first choice.

“He’s got a lot to work on in his game,” Jones added. “We want to educate him so in two weeks or five months or two years he’s ready to play Test rugby.

“It’s clear that he’s got talent but what we don’t know is if he’s got the desire and the work ethic, the application, and the ability to keep himself grounded.”

Smith was named Man of the Match last weekend as Quins inflicted Wasps’ first Aviva Premiership defeat at home since December 2015 but he will have an altogether different title when England meet up next week: boot boy.





“He’s an apprentice. He’s coming to learn about the game. So don’t get too excited, guys. There will be some fantastic shots of him polishing boots,” Jones added.

“He’s going to clean some boots and hold some tackle bags and that will be a great education for him.

“At this stage he’s fifth-choice [fly-half]. So I’m sure he’s going to be good at shining George Ford’s shoes by the end of the week!”

Hartley could be replaced at hooker by Jamie George

Another man with work to do in Oxford is Dylan Hartley.

The 31-year-old has been England captain since Jones took over as head coach two years ago, but with Jamie George impressing on the British & Irish Lions tour over the summer, his position as first-choice hooker is under increasing scrutiny.

“He understands that every time he comes in it’s like an audition,” Jones said.

“He’s got to keep doing the job. If he keeps doing the job well he keeps the job for that period of time.

“He’s got good hookers underneath him, biting at his ankles.”