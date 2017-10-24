Eddie Nketiah enjoys night to remember after edging Arsenal past visitors Norwich in the League Cup

Arsene Wenger needed rookie striker Eddie Nketiah to spare Arsenal's blushes and keep alive his chances of finally winning the League Cup.

Wenger has never lifted the trophy in over 20 years in English football, finishing as runners-up in 2007 and 2011.

It looked like Arsenal were set for another year of disappointment in this competition before Nketiah, 18, marked a dream home debut to send Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Wenger threw on Nketiah, who had made a brief substitute appearance against Bate Borisov last month, in a desperate bid to save his side's skin. Barely ten seconds later he had scored and just six minutes into extra-time he rose to head home Elneny's corner.

Championship side Norwich, who led for long after Josh Murphy's first-half opener, will still be wondering how it is Arsenal and not them who take their place in the last-eight of a competition after the most dramatic of interventions.

Arsenal, just like Norwich, had played on Sunday and with little over 48 hours of preparation it came as no surprise to see both sets of managers make wholesale changes from their respective away wins.

For Arsenal, it was another chance for the likes of Olivier Giroud, Jack Wilshere and Theo Walcott, who have largely been restricted to starting spots in the Europa League, to stake their claim.

The youngster celebrates his second for Arsenal (Getty) More