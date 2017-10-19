Eden Hazard: Manchester clubs are stronger but Chelsea still a contender

Eden Hazard thinks that Manchester City and Manchester United have gotten stronger this season but he added that Chelsea haven’t given up on winning the Premier League.

Chelsea's 3-3 draw against Roma in the Champions League made it three matches without a win but Hazard’s brace rescued a point after they lost a 2-0 lead.

The Blues had lost to Manchester City and Crystal Palace ahead of the match on Wednesday night but Hazard thinks that his side can get over their recent blip in form.

"I don’t agree with that [that the title is gone]." Hazard said at Stamford Bridge. "I think the difference was that last year, Man City and Man United are stronger than last year. We are ready. We know that the Premier League is long so we will take time to be back [in contention for the title].

"Today, I scored, we should win this game because we were winning 2-0 at half time but at least we have the draw, it is not a bad result. We will do better against Roma in Italy next time.

"It is just a draw. We are not so happy but we are also happy that we didn’t concede a third defeat in a row so we just want to move on. Forget this game and now we have Watford for the weekend so we will try to win.

