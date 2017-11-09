Eden Hazard reignites speculation of a Real Madrid transfer by describing Zinedine Zidane as his 'dream coach'

The Belgian has spoken of his long-term respect for Zidane: Getty

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard has reignited speculation of a future move to Real Madrid by again talking of his admiration for Zinedine Zidane.

The 26-year-old is under contract at Chelsea until 2020 and has been rumoured to be in negotiations to extend the deal he signed in February 2015.

Hazard, who joined Chelsea from Lille in June 2012, has been continually linked with Real in recent seasons, mainly due to his long-term respect for Zidane, the head coach of the Madrid side.

"Zinedine Zidane would be a dream to have as a coach," Hazard told RTL in his native Belgium.

"He was my idol when I was little, I have a lot of respect for him.

"Of course I don't know what will happen in my career in the future, but to play under him would be a dream.

"At this time, though, I'm happy at Chelsea. I still have a lot of things to do at Chelsea, and I'm focused on Chelsea."

Hazard described Zidane as a 'dream coach' (Getty) More