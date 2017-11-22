Eden Hazard says Chelsea 'should have scored more' after thrashing Qarabag in Champions League

Eden Hazard felt Chelsea should have won more emphatically after the 4-0 victory over Qarabag that sent them into the Champions League knockout stages.

Two penalties and a first-half red card for Qarabag captain Rashad Sadygov helped Chelsea towards a third win from five Group C games to qualify ahead of December's home clash with Atletico Madrid.

Hazard and Cesc Fabregas converted from the spot, while Willian marked his 200th Blues appearance with two sublime goals.

Hazard told BT Sport 2: "We did everything well, apart from conceding the first chance when they hit the post. Maybe that would be different if that went in. We should have scored more.

"It is easy to play with these good players. We have a big game at Liverpool on Saturday so it was good to have a small rest. We are ready for Saturday."

Chelsea's double goal-scorer Willian was convinced the decision to award the first penalty that saw Sadygov dismissed was the correct one.

He added: "Was it a penalty? A little bit of contact. For me it was a penalty – I don't think for you guys it is, but for me it was a penalty.

"I'm happy to score two goals. We deserved to win tonight. We need all the players to be ready for all games. We have to rest and try to win more games."

