Eden Hazard set to make first start when Chelsea face Forest

Chelsea fans should finally see Eden Hazard start a game in 2017-18 against Nottingham Forest, Antonio Conte has revealed.

Antonio Conte has suggested he is ready to give Eden Hazard his first club start of the season when Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

The winger's preparations for 2017-18 were heavily disrupted by a broken ankle suffered while on international duty back in June.

Hazard has been steadily working his way back and the 20-minute appearance off the substitutes' bench in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge was his third for Chelsea this season.

READ MORE: Conte hopeful Pedro injury is not serious

READ MORE: David Luiz sent off as champions Chelsea are held by Arsenal

READ MORE: We needed that after Liverpool – Ramsey proud as Arsenal earn Chelsea draw

He has also played in two games, one of which was a start, for Belgium in World Cup qualifying this season and Conte is set to play him from the start for the third-round tie at Stamford Bridge, after which he feels the 26-year-old will be back at 100 per cent.

"The last 20 minutes, Hazard played very well," Blues boss Conte told reporters after the Arsenal clash.

"Now, on Wednesday, he will have the possibility to start the game against Nottingham Forest and complete his recovery. We hope that everything is OK after this game."