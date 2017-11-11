Ederson is already a complete goalkeeper - Cesar

Former Brazil international Julio Cesar has enjoying watching Ederson develop in England following his move to Manchester City.

Ederson has all the "ingredients" to become the best goalkeeper in the world, according to fellow Brazilian Julio Cesar.

The Manchester City goalkeeper has impressed in the Premier League this season, keeping six clean sheets in 11 games to help Pep Guardiola's side roar eight points clear at the summit.

The 24-year-old's club form led to an international debut for Brazil last month, as he started the 3-0 win over Chile at the end of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification campaign.

While Alisson appears to be Tite's first choice for the national team right now, compatriot Cesar believes the "already complete" Ederson could force his way into the XI before next year's tournament.

"He's a goalkeeper, who is improving all the time," Cesar told ESPN FC.

"He's ready to play in the World Cup and he's got all the ingredients to be the best goalkeeper in the world.

"He's already a complete goalkeeper who is really strong coming off his line. People enjoy watching him."

Cesar played 87 times for his country and was part of Luiz Felipe Scolari's side that suffered a humiliating 7-1 semi-final loss to Germany on home soil at the last World Cup.

The experienced goalkeeper, who is still playing for Benfica at the age of 38, feels Tite's current squad - led by the outstanding Neymar - can go all the way in Russia.

"I think Brazil has a very good chance of winning the World Cup," he said.

"We have a coach who is doing a great job since the moment he joined. We're one of the favourites."