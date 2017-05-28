Ederson's secret weapon could revolutionise Man City's attack

Ederson is ready to say goodbye to Benfica after the Taca de Portugal final against Vitoria Guimaraes on Sunday, two weeks after he downed the same opposition with the kind of party trick which could be Manchester City's secret weapon next season.

City could pay a world record fee for a goalkeeper - in pound sterling at least - because they are convinced Ederson has the potential to become one of the best in the world. More importantly, they believe he is perfect for Pep Guardiola’s system.

Ederson is likely to be on the bench on Sunday as Julio Cesar has played in most cup games this season, but he certainly made his mark against Vitoria earlier this month when he showed off one of the most unique sights in world football, something which is destined to become a regular occurrence in the Premier League in years to come.

Ederson's massive goal kicks have become commonplace during his time in Portugal and, against Vitoria with the league title on the line, the Brazilian finally managed an assist - from his own six-yard box.

With the 23-year-old between the sticks, Benfica’s strikers know more than most that you cannot be offside from a goal kick, and when the opportunity presents itself they charge forward, paying no attention to the last defender, and wait for the 23-year-old to pick them out.

The keeper has one of the longest kicks world football - he once scored from his own box in his youth career - and on this occasion he launched the ball the best part of 100 metres without it touching the ground. After leaving his boot on Benfica’s six-yard line, it did not hit the turf again until it dropped inches outside Vitoria’s 18-yard-box. Raul Jimenez ran onto it, flicked it past the goalkeeper and headed it into the net.

Ederson does it regularly but this was the first time it resulted in an assist, and it is a tactic Guardiola is sure to exploit if City can tie up a deal in the coming days, as is expected.

Guardiola instructed Sergio Aguero to take up ‘offside’ positions at goal kicks at times last season and with a goalkeeper capable of finding the Argentine - or his even faster team-mates - City could really be onto something.

Yet there is more to Ederson’s game than a freakishly long pass. His overall distribution - it will come as no surprise - has caught the eye of City’s scouts. Whether it be his direct passes into opposition territory, his ability to start attacks quickly with direct throws, or a willingness to receive back-passes in tight spots, he has exactly what Guardiola is looking for.

But those traits will not necessarily excite City fans, or those who doubt Guardiola can be successful in England. After all, Claudio Bravo shares many of those traits, and the Chilean is now facing up to life as a back-up goalkeeper, perhaps even a mentor, to a young man more than 10 years his junior following an extremely testing first season at City.

What Guardiola and the City fans alike will want to know is whether Ederson can keep the ball out of the net. Guardiola may have defended Bravo to the hilt this season, but he has hinted at his frustration at times: “I like goalkeeper to save the goals. When the ball comes… save it.”

