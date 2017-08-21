Ederson backs Neymar's Ballon d'Or ambition

Ederson has backed Neymar to reach the pinnacle of world football but hopes Manchester City team-mate Gabriel Jesus is not far behind him.

The €222million man dazzled on his home debut for PSG on Sunday – scoring two and laying on three more in a 6-2 rout of Toulouse.

Ederson was part of Brazil's victorious squad at the Rio Olympics in 2016, when captain Neymar scored the decisive penalty to sink Germany in the gold medal match, and he believes the sky is the limit for the former Barcelona favourite.

"Certainly, Neymar has already demonstrated that," Ederson told Omnisport when asked if the forward can break Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's stranglehold on the Ballon d'Or.

"He has the capacity for that. If he thought it was better for him [to join PSG], congratulations.

"I hope he plays his best in PSG, that he wins everything he wants and that he can fight for the Ballon d'Or.

"He has all the capacity in the world. Only he knows the reason for his departure.

"If it was to get the chance to be the best player in the world, he has everything to achieve this. I wish him good luck."

Ederson now shares a dressing room with another of the stars from his country's national team, City striker Gabriel Jesus.

The 20-year-old scored seven goals in eight Premier League starts last season, impressing despite suffering a broken foot a month after his January arrival from Palmeiras.

"I played with Gabriel in the Olympic team, and since then, I've always liked him," said Ederson, who became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when he joined City from Benfica for £34.7m in June.

"He is a forward who gives a lot of trouble to his opponents. He has everything to get to the highest level possible.

"Neymar is on a plateau higher than him, but he has everything to get there too by working.

"He is a boy who works a lot, who helps a lot and is a cheerful boy. He has everything to get there."