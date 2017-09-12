Ederson in City squad for Feyenoord trip after Mane collision

Ederson could make a swift return to Manchester City action on Wednesday despite suffering nasty facial injuries only four days previous.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has been named in the club's squad for Wednesday's Champions League trip to Feyenoord just three days after a collision with Liverpool's Sadio Mane left him with a number of facial wounds.

The incident occurred 37 minutes into City's 5-0 rout of Jurgen Klopp's men, as Mane chased a loose ball and accidentally planted his studs into the side of Ederson's face while stretching in attempt to retain possession.

Mane was subsequently shown a straight red card by referee Jon Moss, while Ederson received lengthy medical attention as blood streamed down his face.

The Brazil international returned to training on Tuesday wearing a protective cap, before also posting an image on Instagram with the caption "if I can continue I will not stop".

Claudio Bravo replaced Ederson from the bench on Saturday and, should manager Pep Guardiola decide to err on the side of caution with respect to the former Benfica man's condition, the Chilean will likely line up in Rotterdam.