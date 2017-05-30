Ederson in England to complete Man City move

The Brazilian goalkeeper will undergo a medical, sign a five-year deal and conduct in-house interviews before an official announcement in made

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson is at Manchester City's training ground and a £35 million transfer could be completed as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

Goal revealed on Saturday that City had been working on a deal for the Brazilian goalkeeper for several months and were confident of making an announcement shortly after Benfica's Taca de Portugal final on Sunday.

Benfica beat Vitoria Guimaraes 2-1 and Ederson revealed during the post-match celebrations that he had "probably" played his final game for the club.

Having flown to Manchester shortly after Sunday's game the goalkeeper is now at City's training ground to complete a medical and sign a five-year contract.

The 23-year-old will also be interviewed by the club's media department ahead of his official unveiling, which could be on Tuesday afternoon, though there are some minor details to be finalised.

There is confidence, however, that he will be able to launch City's new home kit and training wear on Wednesday.

Ederson is set to become the most expensive goalkeeper in history, in pound sterling at least, as his £35m fee will eclipse the £33m Juventus paid Parma for Gianluigi Buffon in 2001.

The figure in euro, however, is significantly different, as Juve paid €55m for Buffon, whereas City will pay around €40m thanks to current exchange rates.

Regardless of any potential records, City believe they will be getting value for money from Ederson.

The Blues are aware that the best players in Europe will move for big money this summer and the club are keen to get their top targets in as quickly and smoothly as possible.

Club insiders believe the £43m they paid for Bernardo Silva will come to be regarded as a bargain, and that also goes for Ederson, whom Pep Guardiola has identified as his top choice.

Guardiola believes the Brazilian has the ability and temperament to slot straight into the City line-up next season.