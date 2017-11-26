Ederson explains how laziness made him a £35m goalkeeper

Ederson has revealed that he became a goalkeeper worth £35 million to Manchester City due to being too lazy to play outfield.

The Brazilian made a big-money switch to the Etihad Stadium over the summer, with his transfer fee placing him only marginally behind Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon on the list of the world’s most expensive shot-stoppers.

Ederson 4/6 for clean sheet at Huddersfield

At just 24 years of age, the hope is that the South American will go on to enjoy a similarly productive career to a man who has won just about every major honour in the game.

Ederson only finds himself in this position, though, after taking the decision in his younger years to drop back between the sticks after deeming defensive berths to be too strenuous.

He told Sky Sports on his positional path: "When I started playing football, I played in defence as a left-back, but given that I was too lazy to run after the opposition's attacking players I asked the coach to put me in goal and that's how my passion for the position was born.

"I instantly took a liking to it and then I just kept working hard until I finally made it to my first club."

Ederson Manchester City lazy More