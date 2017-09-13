Ederson starts for Manchester City after Mane clash

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has been selected to start the Champions League game at Feyenoord despite his facial injuries.

Ederson will make his Champions League debut for Manchester City at Feyenoord, four days on from being substituted with a head injury against Liverpool.

The Brazilian goalkeeper left the field on a stretcher after Sadio Mane caught him with a boot in the face – a rash aerial challenge that saw the Reds forward sent off.

City went on to make their numerical advantage count with a 5-0 win and Pep Guardiola has made one change to that line-up for the Group F opener at De Kuip.

Playmaker Bernardo Silva is in for fellow close-season recruit Danilo, meaning City look set to revert from a 3-5-2 setup to a 4-4-2 diamond formation, with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus resuming their partnership in attack against the Eredivisie champions.