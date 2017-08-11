Ederson unfazed by world-record price-tag ahead of debut season at Manchester City

The Brazilian is 'calm and ready to help my team' in the new season ahead: Getty

Ederson Moraes insists he’s unperturbed by his status as the most expensive goalkeeper in history following his move to Manchester City earlier this summer.

The 23-year-old’s £35m transfer fee surpasses the previous world-record £32.6m paid by Juventus to Parma in 2001 to bring Gianluigi Buffon to Turin.

Ederson is now expected to step in as Pep Guardiola’s first-choice ‘keeper at City following Claudio Bravo’s underwhelming debut season, for which he was widely criticised by fans and pundits alike.

But the former Benfica player is adamant he remains “calm and ready to help my team” despite his new price-tag.

“I don't [think] there’s extra pressure on me,” he said. “I know it's a big responsibility considering I have become one of the most expensive goalkeepers. It doesn't make an influence on me, maybe for others it does. I'm calm and I'm ready to help my team.”

Ederson added that the opportunity to work under Guardiola played a significant role in persuading him to sign for Manchester City.

“Of course, it had an influence on me [the presence of Pep Guardiola here]. Guardiola is one of the best managers in the world. I was very happy when I found out he wanted to count on me. So, I didn't think twice when I got the proposal from City.”

Ederson in action during Manchester City's pre-season derby against rivals United

Guardiola looks set to hand the youngster his Premier League debut on Saturday as the Citizens travel to Brighton for the opening weekend of the new season.

Fellow new signings Bernado Silva, Kyle Walker and Danilo are also in line to feature, though new recruit Benjamin Mendy is missing with a thigh strain.

In spite of City’s lavish summer spending, which has seen the club surpass the £220m barrier, Guardiola anticipates a tough start for the new season.

He said: "Last season we were favourites too and finished 15 points behind and, from my experience as a manager, always in the beginning of the season, the new teams are the toughest ones.

"I saw last season how tough the league is - it doesn't matter who the top teams are. Every game is a battle, especially with the teams who arrive in the first four, five or six games - they are so complicated, especially away. It will not be easy but we travel to win the game."

Kyle Walker is in line to feature against Brighton on Saturday

As for Brighton, manager Chris Hughton is confident his side can hold their own in the Premier League by targeting "middle market" signings while the big clubs flex their financial muscle.

